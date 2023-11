Oettinger will defend the blue paint in Colorado on Saturday, per Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is 8-2-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage this season. He is a top-five goaltender in the NHL as this is the third straight season that he has excelled. Oettinger will face the Avalanche, who are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.67 goals per game.