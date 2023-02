Oettinger will patrol the home crease versus Chicago on Wednesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger was sharp in his last start Friday against the Wild, turning aside 31 of 32 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to poor goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchiup with a Blackhawks team that's 7-16-2 on the road this year.