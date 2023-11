Oettinger will be in the visiting crease versus Columbus on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has been stellar in the Dallas cage this season, going 5-2-1 with a 2.11 GAA and .933 save percentage. Oettinger stopped 27 shots in a 2-1 win over Columbus last season and gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 victory on Oct. 30. The Blue Jackets have scored only 32 goals in 12 contests this season.