Oettinger will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Bruins, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger will look to carry his momentum into Tuesday's clash after posting his third shutout of the season on Saturday. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 3-2-1 record, a 1.00 GAA and a .952 save percentage across six appearances. He's the only goalie in the NHL with more than one shutout, which makes him a strong starting option in fantasy moving forward. However, he'll face a tough test against the Bruins on Tuesday, who rank fifth in the NHL with 3.78 goals per game.