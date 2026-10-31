Oettinger will defend the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Blue Jackets, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger will don the mask for a Halloween Night clash against Columbus, as he looks to bounce back after he lost his first game since Oct. 13 on Thursday. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 6-3-1 record, a 1.69 GAA, a league-leading three shutouts and a .917 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. He remains one of the top starts across all fantasy formats for Saturday, as the Blue Jackets rank 29th in the NHL with 2.45 goals per game this season.