Oettinger will start Friday's regular season finale against the Ducks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Dallas will likely put its best lineup forward here, as a win coupled with a regulation Nashville loss would propel the Stars into the top wild card spot and allow them to avoid facing Colorado in the first round of the playoffs. Oettinger's 29-15-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .915 save percentage, and he'll face an Anaheim offense that's tied for the 10th-fewest goals per game at 2.79.