Oettinger will patrol the home crease Monday versus Calgary, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 32-save performance in Saturday's 7-3 win over Colorado. He has a 26-8-10 record this season with a 2.31 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 47 appearances. The Flames rank 20th in the league this campaign with 3.06 goals per game.