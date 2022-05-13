Oettinger will patrol the home crease during Friday's Game 6 versus Calgary, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger was excellent in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Flames, stopping 29 of 31 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 23-year-old netminder will try to help the Stars stave off elimination by aiming for his third win of the playoffs in a rematch with the same Calgary squad Friday.