Oettinger will patrol the home crease during Friday's Game 6 versus Calgary, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Oettinger was excellent in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Flames, stopping 29 of 31 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 23-year-old netminder will try to help the Stars stave off elimination by aiming for his third win of the playoffs in a rematch with the same Calgary squad Friday.
More News
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Can't hold on in third period•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Tending twine in Game 5•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Makes 50 saves in loss•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Between pipes versus Flames•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Stands tall to gain series lead•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Seeking second straight win•