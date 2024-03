Oettinger will patrol the home crease versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger played well in his last start Friday against Anaheim, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a convincing 6-2 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to five games in a tough home mathchup with a hot Florida squad that's 23-8-2 on the road this year.