Oettinger will guard the home goal versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday in which he surrendered three goals on 30 shots. The 24-year-old goaltender will try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Flyers team that's lost three straight games.

More News