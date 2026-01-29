Oettinger will patrol the visiting crease in Vegas on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has won three straight games and is 20-10-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 34 starts in 2025-26. He will face a Vegas side that is returning from a four-game road trip to Boston and Eastern Canada. The Golden Knights are eighth in NHL scoring, producing 3.31 goals per game in 2025-26.