default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Oettinger will patrol the visiting crease in Vegas on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has won three straight games and is 20-10-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 34 starts in 2025-26. He will face a Vegas side that is returning from a four-game road trip to Boston and Eastern Canada. The Golden Knights are eighth in NHL scoring, producing 3.31 goals per game in 2025-26.

More News