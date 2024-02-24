Oettinger will patrol the visiting crease in Carolina on Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has struggled of late, giving up 10 goals on 65 shots, while going 0-1-2 in his last three starts. He was pulled Thursday against Ottawa after he allowed three goals on 11 shots. Oettinger is 20-10-4 with a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 35 appearances. The Hurricanes rank 11th in the NHL this season with 3.34 goals per game. He made 32 stops in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Feb. 13.