Oettinger will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's matchup with Carolina, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Buffalo, surrendering three goals on just 25 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 15-4-6 on the road this year.