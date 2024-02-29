Oettinger will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Oettinger has struggled in two of his last three starts, giving up five goals on 27 shots in a 5-1 loss to Colorado on Tuesday, while allowing three goals on 11 shots before he was pulled in the second period in a 4-1 loss to the Senators. Oettinger is 21-11-4 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. The Jets are averaging 3.09 goals, 18th in the NHL.