Stars' Jake Oettinger: Facing Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oettinger will guard the home crease versus Los Angeles on Thursday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.
Oettinger has lost two straight games after starting the season with three wins. He has a 3.18 GAA and an .896 save percentage across five starts this season. The Kings are struggling to score this season, averaging 2.57 goals per game, 26th in the NHL.
