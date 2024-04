Oettinger will patrol the home crease Saturday against Seattle, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is coming off a 21-save effort in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Winnipeg. He has a 33-14-4 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 52 games played. The Kraken rank 29th in the league with 2.63 goals per contest this campaign.