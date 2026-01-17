Oettinger will defend the home goal versus Tampa Bay on Sunday, Stars' beat writer Robert Tiffin reports.

Oettinger has struggled of late, going 1-3-2 with a 3.48 GAA and an .872 save percentage across his last six starts. Overall, the netminder is 17-9-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 30 appearances. The Lightning are 11-0-1 in their last 12 games and are second in NHL scoring, generating 3.48 goals per game this season.