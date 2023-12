Oettinger will patrol the home crease Saturday against Tampa Bay, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is coming off a 27-save shutout win over Winnipeg on Tuesday. In 15 games this season, he has posted a 9-4-2 record to go along with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Lightning rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.42 goals per contest.