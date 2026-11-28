Oettinger will guard the home net in Saturday's clash against the Mammoth, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

After Casey DeSmith played in the first half of the Stars' back-to-back, Oettinger will draw the start in the second half to face Utah. Across 19 appearances this season, the 27-year-old Oettinger has compiled a 13-5-1 record, a 2.07 GAA and a .912 and a league-leading five shutouts. He remains a must-start in all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future, despite Saturday's tough matchup.