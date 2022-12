Oettinger will defend the road crease against Minnesota on Thursday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Oettinger has been solid this season, going 15-5-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The talented netminder has won his last two starts, giving up four goals on 52 shots. He has a tough matchup against the Wild, who are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and have scored 110 goals in 34 contests.