Oettinger will protect the home net Saturday against Edmonton, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger has stopped 189 of 207 shots during his seven-game winning spree. Through 32 games played this season, he has collected a 20-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.90 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Oilers rank fourth in the league with 3.50 goals per contest this campaign.