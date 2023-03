Oettinger will be in the visiting crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

There isn't a tougher matchup than playing Connor McDavid and the Oilers this season as Edmonton leads the NHL with 264 goals in 68 games. Oettinger has won his last three games, giving up nine goals on 88 shots. He is 29-9-10 with a 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage this season. Oettinger gave up five goals on 33 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers on Dec. 21.