Oettinger will guard the road crease in Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger had a rough start in his last outing Monday, giving up five goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 loss to Calgary. Oettinger has been very good for most of the season, going 26-9-10 with a 2.36 GAA and .921 save percentage this season. He will face the Sabres, who are the third highest scoring team in the NHL, 3.68 goals per game.