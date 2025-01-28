Oettinger will draw the road start Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Oettinger made 18 saves on 21 shots in his last start Friday in a 4-3 win over Vegas. The Minnesota native won five consecutive games to start the new year, but he's alternated wins and losses over four outings since then. The Golden Knights have put up 3.40 goals per game this season, which ranks fourth in the NHL. Oettinger owns a 5-2-2 record, 2.26 GAA and .920 save percentage in nine career appearances against Vegas.