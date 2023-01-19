Oettinger allowed four goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger looked good for the first half of the game, but he unraveled in the second half of the second period and couldn't get back on track in the third. The four goals allowed marked his highest total since surrendering five to the Oilers on Dec. 21. The 24-year-old netminder slipped to 20-7-4 with a 2.26 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 34 appearances. It'll likely be Scott Wedgewood in goal for Thursday's game versus the Kings.