Oettinger made 22 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The rookie didn't play badly at all and stopped a penalty shot in the third period just to get the game to OT, but Oettinger eventually got beaten for the winner with five seconds left in the extra frame. The 22-year-old has made playing more than 60 minutes a habit, as he's now 3-1-5 on the season with a sharp 2.22 GAA and .911 save percentage.