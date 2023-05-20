Oettinger stopped 33 of 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 1 on Friday.

Oettinger was terrific in the first period, making 17 saves, but he conceded a goal in the second frame and struggled in the third, stopping only six of eight shots. Oettinger was beaten by Brett Howden on the first shot of overtime, sealing Dallas' fate. In the regular season, Oettinger had a great 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage, but he's 8-6 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 14 playoff outings this year.