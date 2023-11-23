Oettinger stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Oettinger had one of his better games of November, but he didn't get much help from his teammates. The 24-year-old gave up a power-play goal to Michael Amadio and the overtime tally to Jack Eichel. Oettinger slipped to 8-3-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 13 contests. The Stars are set to host the Flames on Friday before they have a three-day break, so it seems likely Oettinger will get that start.