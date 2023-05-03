Oettinger gave up five goals on 44 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Oettinger was shaky early on, allowing four goals in the first period. Three of those tallies came in a span of 52 seconds. Joe Pavelski had a four-goal game for the Stars, but chaos in their defensive zone in overtime led to Yanni Gourde's game-winning tally for the Kraken. Through seven playoff starts, Oettinger has a 4-3 record, a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He'll look to get back on track in Thursday's Game 2.