Oettinger turned aside 21 of 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on Wednesday.

Oettinger stopped six of seven shots in the first period, and Dallas went into the intermission with a 2-1 lead, but Carolina was able to battle back. The 24-year-old's 21-7-6 with a 2.24 GAA and an .924 save percentage in 37 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in three of his last five contests, but in those other two games, Oettinger shutout the competition.