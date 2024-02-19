Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Oettinger was solid Monday, holding Boston to a single goal in each period, though he ultimately wound up with the loss in a nine-round shootout. It's the second straight loss in extra time for Oettinger after he'd won his previous seven starts. The 25-year-old netminder falls to 20-9-4 on the year with a .904 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. Scott Wedgewood figures to start Tuesday against the Rangers in the second leg of a back-to-back, which would set Oettinger up for a road matchup in Ottawa on Thursday.