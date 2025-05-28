Oettinger stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4. The last two goals were empty-netters.

It's been a different problem in each of the last three losses for Oettinger. This time, the blame falls on his teammates, who allowed the Oilers to cash in on two of three power-play chances, which ended up being the difference. Oettinger has allowed 14 goals while going 1-3 in the Western Conference Finals. The 26-year-old will have no margin for error now, as the Stars will face elimination in Thursday's Game 5 in Dallas.