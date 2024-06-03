Oettinger gave up two goals on 10 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

The Oilers struck twice on the power play in the first period and then bunkered down. That left Oettinger with little to do over the final 40 minutes, but the Stars couldn't make a comeback to give their goalie a chance to be a hero. Oettinger's postseason comes to a close with a 10-9 record, a 2.24 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 19 appearances. He'll head into 2024-25 as the Stars' No. 1 goalie while playing for a new contract.