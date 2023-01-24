Oettinger gave up three goals on 25 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

The Stars' defense did well to limit the Sabres' chances, but a couple of breakthroughs from the top line sent Oettinger to defeat. Owen Power had the game-winning goal in overtime. Oettinger has gone 4-2-2 with 14 goals allowed over eight contests in January. For the season, he's at 21-7-5 with a 2,22 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 36 appearances. The Stars' tough homestand continues when the Hurricanes come to Dallas on Wednesday.