Oettinger gave up three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Oettinger was let off the hook for a regulation loss as the Stars scored twice while he was on the bench for an extra attacked. In the shootout, Oettinger failed to record a save against Ross Colton and Brayden Point. The result was Oettinger dropping to 4-1-6 with a 2.16 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 14 contests. He's started three straight games and earned four points in the standings in that span, so head coach Rick Bowness likely feels comfortable with what the rookie has done recently.