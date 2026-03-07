Oettinger stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime but was beaten twice on two shootout attempts in Friday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

The 27-year-old netminder nearly escaped with the win, but Valeri Nichushkin ripped a shot past him through traffic with 15 seconds left in the third period. Oettinger saw his eight-start win streak come to an end, but he still hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 18, going 8-0-1 since then with a 2.71 GAA and .876 save percentage.