Oettinger stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Oettinger did well to keep this game close, but the Stars were unable to grab a lead. The 23-year-old took his third loss in his last five games, dropping to 27-15-1 on the season. He's posted a 2.57 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 45 appearances, and he should continue to start regularly with the Stars battling for a playoff spot. They're done with road games for the regular season -- next up is a home date with the Kraken on Saturday.