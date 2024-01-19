Oettinger stopped 38 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Seeing action in his fourth straight game since returning a lower-body injury, Oettinger kept things close until the Flyers pulled away in the third period by scoring on a power play and a penalty shot. The 25-year-old netminder has allowed 11 goals on 132 shots (.917 save percentage) since rejoining the lineup, and as long as he stays healthy he should be locked into the top job in the Stars' crease.