Oettinger kicked out 23 of 29 shots in a 6-0 loss to Vegas in Game 6 on Monday.

Oettinger was solid over his previous two starts, stopping 64 of 68 shots in that span. However, he was beaten three times on 16 shots in the first period, and neither Oettinger nor the Stars were able to turn the tide after that initial setback. The 24-year-old was fantastic in the regular season with a 37-11-11 record, 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in 62 outings, but he left plenty to be desired with a 3.06 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 19 postseason contests this year.