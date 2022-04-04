Oettinger allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger kept things close even with an unsteady defense in front of him, but the Kraken pulled away in the third period. The 23-year-old has won five of his last eight starts, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game in that span. He's down to 24-12-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 39 outings. The Stars return home for their next three games beginning Tuesday versus the Islanders.