Oettinger turned aside 28 of 33 shots during a 6-3 loss to the visiting Oilers on Wednesday.

Oettinger, who entered Wednesday with four wins in his past five starts, yielded three third-period goals in the defeat. The 24-year-old netminder was coming off a 27-save victory over the Blue Jackets on Monday and ranks second in franchise history with 54 wins before turning 25. Oettinger (13-5-3) suffered his first loss in three career appearances against the Oilers.