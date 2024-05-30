Oettinger allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Wednesday's Game 4. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger was spotted a 2-0 lead early in the first period, but he couldn't hold back the surge the Oilers generated after that. They got to him twice in both the first and second periods. Oettinger is down to 10-7 with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage this postseason after allowing three or more goals for the fourth time in the last six contests. Despite the recent inconsistent play, the 25-year-old is just about a guarantee to start in Friday's pivotal Game 5 back in Dallas.