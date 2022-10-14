Oettinger stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Oettinger was perfect until Ryan Johansen masterfully tipped a point shot from Eeli Tolvanen 4:53 into the third period. Oettinger has journeyman Scott Wedgewood, who doesn't exactly inspire confidence, behind him on the depth chart, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Otter make 55-plus starts as Dallas' No. 1 netminder this season. The 23-year-old American could be back between the pipes as soon as Saturday for a home rematch with Nashville.