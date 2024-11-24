Oettinger made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Both goals that got past him were second-chance rebounds that his defensemen were beaten to by Anthony Cirelli. The win was Oettinger's fifth consecutive victory, and he's now 11-3-0 this season. Those 11 wins are second only to Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck as tops in the NHL. Oettinger carries a heavy workload in Dallas, but Casey DeSmith is an above-average backup who wins. Watch for the Stars to consider some load management for Oettinger later in the season, so he's ready for the postseason. But not right now -- he's as hot as they come.