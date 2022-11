Oettinger was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease at home versus Colorado.

Oettinger will make his sixth straight start since returning from a lower-body injury. In those prior five tilts, the 23-year-old netminder went 2-1-1 with a 3.39 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Minnesota native has struggled with consistency of late and will look to rediscover his strong form from the start of the season.