Oettinger was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Sabres.

Oettinger has posted a pair of shutouts in his last three contests, though he conceded four goals in the other game for a combined 1.35 GAA and .954 save percentage. The young netminder currently sits fourth in the NHL in victories this year while leading the way with his four shutouts.