Oettinger was the first goalie to exit the ice at Monday's game-day skate, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll tend the twine versus Vancouver on the road.

Oettinger had given up two or more goals in 17 straight games before Saturday's clash with the Sharks in which he conceded just one goal on 24 shots. With the Stars clinging to a postseason spot, the team will likely continue to ride the hot hand regardless of whether it's Oettinger or Scott Wedgewood. A similar situation could develop heading into the playoffs, though Oettinger would likely have the inside track to be named the Game 1 starter.