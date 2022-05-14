Oettinger allowed two goals on 38 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Much of this first-round series has seen Oettinger face a lot of traffic, and Friday was no different. He was able to turn in another excellent performance -- he's only allowed 10 goals across six starts in the postseason. There's no doubt he'll be in goal for Sunday's Game 7 as he looks to help the Stars pull off an upset.