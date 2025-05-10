Oettinger stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jets in Game 2. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Tyler Seguin took a double-minor for high-sticking on the first shift, and that set the Stars back immediately. The Jets cashed in on the power play and managed the lead for the rest of the game, leaving Oettinger with no help in this loss. The series is now tied at 1-1, and Oettinger has stopped 50 of 55 shots over two games against the Jets. He'll look to get back on track on home ice in Game 3 on Sunday.