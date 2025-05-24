Oettinger allowed three goals on 25 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

The Stars didn't take good care of the puck, as they were charged with 27 giveaways in the contest. Oettinger wasn't at his best either, but it's not fair to fault the goaltender when the offense fails to put up a goal. The 26-year-old has now taken a loss after each of the last three instances in which he's won consecutive games this postseason. Despite the hiccup in Game 2, Oettinger will likely get the nod in Sunday's Game 3.